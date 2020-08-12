Brymo sends strong message to those running away from the country

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA
Twitter user accuses Brymo of rape

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Brymo has lashed out at those who are ashamed of Nigeria and planning on fleeing the country.

Brymo in a tweet said that the country that they are ashamed of is getting built by someone else.

He tweeted: “Travelling is heaven, but if you feel the urge to ditch this shithole remember that the only people on the African continent called ‘Afrikaners’ are largely none black South Africans who were originally Dutch!!..someone else is embracing and building what you are ashamed of”.

In another report, Brymo took to the social media to declare himself the finest African artiste alive.

