Burna Boy puts fans in suspense as he shares new animation for his upcoming album (Video)

Entertainment
By OluA

Talented Afrobeat singer and songwriter, Burna Boy has put fans and lovers of good music in the mood as they anticipate the release of his new album.

Burna Boy is set to release his much anticipated album ‘Twice As Tall’ at exactly 12am tomorrow, August 14.

The Grammy Award nominee who just can’t wait for that time to come some minutes ago took to his official Instagram Page to put his fans and followers in suspense as he shares another animation meant to promote the album.

See the video he posted below:

