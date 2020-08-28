Burna Boy releases video for “Monster You Made” featuring Chris Martin

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Grammy nominated award winning Nigerian singer cum songwriter, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has dropped the video for his song ‘Monsters You Made.’

The song which is a track off his new album ‘Twice As Tall,’ features 43 year old English singer, multi-instrumentalist and record producer, Chris Martin.

Watch video below

Burna Boy is seen in the music video leading a revolution of youths who would hold their government accountable for the society they find themselves in.

 

