Burna Boy’s album ‘Twice As Tall’ tops UK new entry Official Albums Streaming Chart

By OluA
Burna Boy flaunts the uncountable tattoos on his body including a tattoo of Muammar al-Gaddafi’s face (Video)

Afrobeat singer and songwriter, Burna Boy is having the time he would have hoped for as his album, ‘Twice As Tall’ continues to break barriers on streaming platforms.

It would be recalled that Burna Boy released ‘Twice As Tall’ some days ago and fans are already tipping it to win big at the next Grammy award.

Chances that his dream of winning Grammy Award has now been boosted as the album hits number one on UK new entry Official Albums Streaming Chart.

‘Twice As Tall’ is also new at Number 11, on the Official Albums Chart (streaming and sales).

It won’t come as a surprise if the album continues to break records as Burna Boy becomes one of the best artiste Africa will continue to see for a long time.

