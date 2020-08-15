TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


CAN react to the death sentence handed to a Kano muslim singer for blasphemy

News
By Habeeb Bello
CAN-Yahaya Aminu Sharif

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has reacted to the death sentence passed on a Kano singer, Yahaya Aminu Sharif who was convicted of blasphemy by a Sharia court.

Yahaya Aminu Sharif

Adeolu Samuel Adeyemo, the Kano state chairman of CAN said the religious body was not in objection to the ruling because it is according to the position of Islam.

CAN-Adeolu Samuel Adeyemo

The CAN chairman made the statement when reacting to the verdict of the Sharia court which has generated heated discussion among Nigerians, The Guardian reported.

For us in CAN, the judgment of the Shari’a court is according to Islamic law and so we don’t have an objection to it because it is according to the position of Islam, he said.

Although the cleric pointed out that the recent Sharia court judgment was strictly an Islamic affair, he also stated that religious tolerance should be upheld for a harmonious atmosphere to reign in the society.

Then explaining the issue of blasphemy in Christianity, he stated that blasphemy against the Holy Spirit is a grievous sin that has no forgiveness.

“So, our interference is not relevant. Now, if you want to know the position of Christianity about blasphemy, I will say there is what you can blaspheme about and what you cannot. And the Lord Jesus said blasphemy against the Holy Spirit is a grievous sin that has no forgiveness. That is the position of Christianity,” he said.

 

