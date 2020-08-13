Catholic priest impregnates 30 Reverend sisters

A Catholic priest has made news headlines after he impregnated 30 Reverend sisters.

Pope Francis has confirmed reports for the first time that a particular Malawian catholic priest has put 30 nun sisters in the family way.

According to Pope Francis, he revealed that priests and bishops in the Catholic Church had sexually abused nuns and that some priests have been suspended on several occasions.

Further reports written by senior members of women’s religious orders and a priest, cases of sexual abuse against nuns have been reported in at least 23 countries.

Nuns around the world have suffered sexual abuse by priests, sometimes resulting in pregnancy and abortion, but church leaders have “fail[ed] … to discipline” the clerics involved, the New York Times reports.