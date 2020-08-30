Check out the adorable “wedding Invitation card” designed for Erica and Kiddwaya that has got fans talking

Just like Lilo and Eric, enthusiastic fans of the BBNaija lockdown has come up with a nicely designed “wedding invitation card” for Erica and Kiddwaya. The duo before their recent fight are perhaps the housemates with the most heated “love affair” since the eviction of Lilo and Eric.

Undoubtedly, this season’s version of the BBNaija reality show has been filled thrills and dramas most of which came from housemates who got themselves paired up with their love interest.

Just like Lilo and Eric who prior to their eviction, got a wedding invite designed for them by enthusiastic fans who paired the two love birds up for holy matrimony, now it’s done again for the latest love birds in the house, Erica and Kiddwaya though it came at a time when things are not going so well between the two. We just hope this doesn’t signal the eviction of the two housemates from the show as it did for Eric and his lover.

See some reactions of fans to the photo when it was shared: