TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Photos of teenage boy ‘going out’ with two sisters…

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together…

#BBNaija: Fans react as photos of Erica posing with ‘The…

Regina Daniels breaks down in tears as her stepdaughter calls her…

Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman’s final tweet becomes…

#BBNaija: Erica clashes with Laycon over his claim that she tried…

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya…

Check out the adorable “wedding Invitation card”…

#BBNaija: Tolanibaj, Wathony and Brighto evicted, see how viewers…

Checkout the huge money cake Bobrisky was gifted for his birthday (Video)

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
Bobrisky-birthday

Nigerian male cross-dresser, Bobrisky gets a massive money cake for his birthday as he clocks 28th today.

The self-acclaimed Barbie doll has set social media abuzz with talks of his special day.

Bobrisky-birthday

READ ALSO

Happy birthday to my Gee – Tonto Dikeh celebrates…

Bobrisky hits 3M followers on IG, celebrates in style…

Recall that the crossdresser had in an Instagram post earlier, bragged to his fans and followers that nothing else will trend in Nigeria till after his birthday.

In a new video that’s now serving rounds online, Bobrisky is seen gifted with a massive money cake by some of his friends as they celebrate his birthday.

Bobrisky is seen dancing around the huge cake which is decorated with lots of Naira notes… While netizens are impressed with Bobrisky’s friends’ gestures, a lot of them can’t help but notice his face yet again.

However, no one is dwelling on what he looks like cause it’s his birthday but they choose to celebrate him instead. Check out the video of the Instagram socialite as he dances around his gift below:

 

 

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Photos of teenage boy ‘going out’ with two sisters causes mixed…

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together – (video)

#BBNaija: Fans react as photos of Erica posing with ‘The Queen of…

Regina Daniels breaks down in tears as her stepdaughter calls her…

Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman’s final tweet becomes most liked post…

#BBNaija: Erica clashes with Laycon over his claim that she tried to kiss him…

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya tells Erica…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Checkout the huge money cake Bobrisky was gifted for his birthday (Video)

#BBNaija: TrikyTee, Lucy, Vee, Nengi, Kiddwaya and Laycon up for possible…

Adeboye visits Buhari in Aso Rock

Third strike? Kiddwaya flips his middle finger against viewers as Erica gives…

“Konji na bast*rd” -Nigerians react to viral video of Laycon…

“My Oluchi is special'” – Actor Emeka Ike gushes about his 8 months…

Tania Omotayo flaunts her hot body in a black swimwear (Photo)

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More