Checkout the huge money cake Bobrisky was gifted for his birthday (Video)

Nigerian male cross-dresser, Bobrisky gets a massive money cake for his birthday as he clocks 28th today.

The self-acclaimed Barbie doll has set social media abuzz with talks of his special day.

Recall that the crossdresser had in an Instagram post earlier, bragged to his fans and followers that nothing else will trend in Nigeria till after his birthday.

In a new video that’s now serving rounds online, Bobrisky is seen gifted with a massive money cake by some of his friends as they celebrate his birthday.

Bobrisky is seen dancing around the huge cake which is decorated with lots of Naira notes… While netizens are impressed with Bobrisky’s friends’ gestures, a lot of them can’t help but notice his face yet again.

However, no one is dwelling on what he looks like cause it’s his birthday but they choose to celebrate him instead. Check out the video of the Instagram socialite as he dances around his gift below: