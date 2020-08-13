Cold Stone Ice cream employee set to wed in October, crushed to death by truck in Lagos

A female employee of Cold Stone Ice Cream recognized as Immaculate Okochu who was set to be married in October after she had her introduction in March has been crushed to death by a truck in Lagos.

The quite tragic incident happened on Wednesday, moments after posting a selfie on her Facebook page.

The young Lady before her demise was the assistant restaurant manager at Cold Stone Creamery Nigeria. Friends have since taken to her Facebook page to pay condolence.

The deceased was described as a rare gem who was more than a friend to a lot of people.

See graphic photos of crushed Immaculate below:

In other related news, the staff of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Chidinma Ajoku who died on July 26 after a container fell on a commercial bus she was in, has been laid to rest.

Ajoku and her friends were going home from work when she faced her untimely death.

She was laid to rest at Ikoyi Cemetery on Saturday, August 8.