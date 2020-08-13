TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Cold Stone Ice cream employee set to wed in October, crushed to death by truck in Lagos

News
By Habeeb Bello
immaculate

A female employee of Cold Stone Ice Cream recognized as Immaculate Okochu who was set to be married in October after she had her introduction in March has been crushed to death by a truck in Lagos.

The quite tragic incident happened on Wednesday, moments after posting a selfie on her Facebook page.

immaculate immaculate

The young Lady before her demise was the assistant restaurant manager at Cold Stone Creamery Nigeria. Friends have since taken to her Facebook page to pay condolence.

The deceased was described as a rare gem who was more than a friend to a lot of people.

immaculate immaculate

See graphic photos of crushed Immaculate below:

immaculateimmaculate

In other related news, the staff of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Chidinma Ajoku who died on July 26 after a container fell on a commercial bus she was in, has been laid to rest.

Ajoku and her friends were going home from work when she faced her untimely death.

She was laid to rest at Ikoyi Cemetery on Saturday, August 8.

 

