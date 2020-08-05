Comedienne Real Warri Pikin regrets supporting an up and coming tailor.

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
real warri pikin
0

Media Personality, Anita Alaire Afoke, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin, recently took to her social media page to cry out after she became the latest victim of ”What i ordered vs What I got”.

real warri pikin

The comedian shared a video on her Instagram page and she was visibly angry at the outcome of the dress a newbie designer made for her.

Sharing the video, she wrote ;

Designer; Mama pls Support me
I Am a designer
.
RWP; Ok Run black fitted dress make i use do photoshoot
.
Designer; you have any style in mind?
.
RWP; No send me pic
.
Designer; mama you like this One?
.
RWP; yes, E goes well run am!
.
Designer; Say no More
.
.
.Who i really Offend for this life?😭💔
Who? Who?
This one pain me reach my Bone..

 

 

