Comedienne Real Warri Pikin regrets supporting an up and coming tailor.

Media Personality, Anita Alaire Afoke, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin, recently took to her social media page to cry out after she became the latest victim of ”What i ordered vs What I got”.
. Designer; Mama pls Support me I Am a designer . RWP; Ok Run black fitted dress make i use do photoshoot . Designer; you have any style in mind? . RWP; No send me pic . Designer; mama you like this One? . RWP; yes, E goes well run am! . Designer; Say no More . . . Who i really Offend for this life?😭💔 Who? Who? This one pain me reach my Bone…
The comedian shared a video on her Instagram page and she was visibly angry at the outcome of the dress a newbie designer made for her.
