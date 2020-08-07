Cossy Ojiakor shares her engagement video as her 30-year-old half-cast boyfriend finally proposes (Photos & Video)

The big busty Nollywood actress, Cossy Ojiakor has recently taken to social media to share the engagement video of the moment her 30-year-old half-cast boyfriend finally proposed to her.

The really endowed actress has gotten engaged to her mixed-race, Nigerian-German boyfriend, Abel.

The excited actress took to her social media page recently to show off her engagement ring.

In an Instagram post she shared photos of her ring with the caption,

Ring Alert.. Yes Yes Yes 2020. A beutiful year to plan a wedding.

The actress also shared a video of her German-Nigerian boyfriend proposing to her. Watch,

Her fiance, Abel Jurgen Wilhem, who is a model by profession, turned 30 on August 5. His father is German while his mum is from Edo state.

See more of his photos below: