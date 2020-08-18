Couple caught making out in the middle of a live Zoom meeting (WATCH)

The video of a couple engaging in sexual intercourse while unaware that attendees of a live Zoom meeting could see them has gone viral on the internet.

The staff involved in the embarrassing incident reportedly forgot to switch off his camera during the virtual city council meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

It’s gathered that the council meeting about the Rights of Children and Adolescents was organized by the city council of the city of Rio de Janeiro. It was chaired by a member of the Socialism and Liberty Party, Leonel Brizola.

According to local newspaper Metropoles, the committee meeting was held to discuss how to guarantee food for students in the municipal system during the pandemic.

The staff member was seen sitting on a bed, naked, with a woman beside him before they began to have sex in full view of the camera.

The report said the councilors involved in the meeting noticed the sex act but decided to ignore it and continue to discuss the matter at hand. In a statement, Brizola said the episode was an “involuntary indiscretion” and regretted that the actual topic of the meeting was not being highlighted in media reports.

Brizola said:

“As soon as we noticed what was happening, we immediately asked the people controlling the audio and video of the participants to take it off the feed. “Us councilors and other participants do not have any input in controlling or editing videos on Zoom.”

It is unclear if the staff member involved in the sex act has been punished for the incident.

Watch the video below courtesy of DailyMail,