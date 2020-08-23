“Dancing rubbish with pride” – Fans react as Kiddwaya shows off legwork moves (Video)

The billionaire son and Big Brother housemate, Kiddwaya has kept internet users talking about him with his ‘hilarious’ dance moves at last night’s party.

From the first party in the house, Kiddwaya has built himself a reputation for dancing off-tune.

Nevertheless, Kidd doesn’t let this shortcoming stop him from having fun on the dance floor; one of the reasons why many people love him for being himself.

The muscular housemate who hails from Benue state caught the attention of fans and viewers of the show through his relationship with Erica. However, it’s still uncertain if their relationship will continue after the show ends.