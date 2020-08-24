Davido and his DMW crew visit Ned Nwoko and wife, Regina Daniels for the first time(Video)

Nigerian musician, Davido and his DMW crew recently visited billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko and his wife, Regina Daniels.

The musician and his crew visited the Nwoko in their family house in Abuja, to greet their newborn baby Prince Munir Neji Nwoko.

This is the first visit that the artiste will be making to the influential couple, ever since Regina Daniels welcomed her child two months ago.

Davido’s crew who recorded themselves while having fun in the mansion also decided to take a dip in the swimming pool before leaving the house.

Watch the video below;