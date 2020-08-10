Davido’s family, the Adelekes buy another Jet (Photo)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA
0

One of Nigeria’s wealthiest, Family, The Adelekes have added another jet to their pack.

While Davido, who is currently away from the social media would have shared the news and congratulate his family, his elder brother, Adewale Adeleke however took to his Twitter handle to share the news.

Adewale wrote on Twitter: “What’s poppin?! Brand new jet just hopped in!”

He went on to disclosed that the family now has 2 jets to their name.

Recall that billionaire businessman, Adedeji Adeleke, who is singer Davido’s father, had some months back acquired a new private jet, which was a Bombadier Global Express 6000. 

