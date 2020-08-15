TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to…

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya sets social media on frenzy as he makes a…

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

#BBNaija: Prince breaks down as he asks his elder brother for…

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” –…

BBNaija: Erica’s throwback photo sparks bleaching rumours

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret…

#BBnaija: Dorathy reveals what can make her feelings for BrightO…

Davido’s PA, Aloma fires back at Israel for announcing that he has been kicked out of DMW

News
By Habeeb Bello
aloma-davido

Aloma DMW has reacted after Isreal DMW, member of David’s DMW crew, announced that Aloma is no longer the personal assistant to Nigerian Singer, Davido.

Aloma-davido

Isreal announced it this morning via his Instagram page, adding that anyone who does any business with Aloma, does so at his or her own risk. He also revealed the name of David’s new personal assistant.

READ ALSO

Davido reacts as supreme court sack David Lyon as the…

I was smuggled out of Nigeria & I feel allayed to be in…

Reacting to this, Aloma wrote;

“Even Jesus Christ get enemy. Just be real and be good and it will set you free. Jealously and hatred don Dey tey tey. ALOMA man of the people always stands on truth. BLUNT”.

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to propose to his…

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him – Erica To…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya sets social media on frenzy as he makes a shout-out to DJ…

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

#BBNaija: Prince breaks down as he asks his elder brother for forgiveness

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” – Kiddwaya warns…

BBNaija: Erica’s throwback photo sparks bleaching rumours

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi pushes Kaisha in a…

Davido’s PA, Aloma fires back at Israel for announcing that he has been…

23 year old Yahoo boy to control traffic in Ilorin for 3 months over internet…

“Fear women” Bez Idakula says as narrates how his wife successfully prophesied…

Aloma is no longer Davido’s PA, do business with him at your own risk – Israel…

#BBNaija: Why housemates would want me evicted – Kiddwaya (video)

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret (video)

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply