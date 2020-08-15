Davido’s PA, Aloma fires back at Israel for announcing that he has been kicked out of DMW

Aloma DMW has reacted after Isreal DMW, member of David’s DMW crew, announced that Aloma is no longer the personal assistant to Nigerian Singer, Davido.
Isreal announced it this morning via his Instagram page, adding that anyone who does any business with Aloma, does so at his or her own risk. He also revealed the name of David’s new personal assistant.
Reacting to this, Aloma wrote;
“Even Jesus Christ get enemy. Just be real and be good and it will set you free. Jealously and hatred don Dey tey tey. ALOMA man of the people always stands on truth. BLUNT”.
