TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Erica slams Lucy over performance with Kiddwaya

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses plans he has for Laycon outside the…

Mercy Johnson-Okojie and husband peng special message as they…

BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Welcomes First Child With Wife, Perri…

#BBNaija: It is not possible – Nigerians react as Wathoni…

Nigerian gay man reveals his conversation with a straight man who…

BBNaija: Fans react to video of Nengi ‘checking out’…

#BBNaija: I’m always unlucky with teammates, Nengi made us lose –…

#BBNaija: “I am not going to force anything” – Prince to…

DJ Cuppy and former Arsenal player, Alex Iwobi party together (Photos)

Entertainment
By OluA

Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy seems to be a big time baller as she recently dropped some photos of her and former Arsenal player, Alex Iwobi partying together.

DJ Cuppy dropped the photo and captioned it “All my guys are BALLERSSSSSS.”

READ ALSO

Drama as a fan asked DJ Cuppy to tell her Billionaire father…

I struggled to get artiste on my album – DJ Cuppy opens up…

Cuppy also dropped some hot photos of her self as she shows off her body.

Alex Iwobi is a Nigerian footballer, who is currently signed to Premier League side, Everton. He used to be an Arsenal player, a club which used to be DJ Cuppy’s favourite before she finally moved to Manchester United.

In another report, DJ Cuppy is seriously pushing her debut album, Original Copy, which continues to get good ratings from fans.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Erica slams Lucy over performance with Kiddwaya

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses plans he has for Laycon outside the house

Mercy Johnson-Okojie and husband peng special message as they celebrate their…

BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Welcomes First Child With Wife, Perri (Photo)

#BBNaija: It is not possible – Nigerians react as Wathoni reveals she got…

Nigerian gay man reveals his conversation with a straight man who wanted free…

BBNaija: Fans react to video of Nengi ‘checking out’ Ozo while he…

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

Son-in-law duties? – Fans react to video of Korede Bello’s visit to Iyabo Ojo…

“Everything about you completes me’ – Prince Okojie pens down sweet words to his…

Man pays 3 million naira to cut off his ears so his head looks like a skull…

Nigerian lady praise herself for taking her boo out and spending “close to 7k”,…

22-year-old Nigeria Lady gifts her mother a new ride to celebrate her birthday…

“I Have No Job But My Parents Are Forcing Me To Get Married” –…

DJ Cuppy and former Arsenal player, Alex Iwobi party together (Photos)

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply