DJ Cuppy enjoys boat cruise with a mystery man in Monaco (Photos)

The disc jockey who went on a boat cruise with a few friends stunned in white swimsuit photos which she shared on her official Instagram page today, August 8, 2020

Sharing the delectable photos on Instagram, Dj Cuppy wrote, “No, this isn’t a dream, it’s my reality”.

In a follow-up post, she asked anyone who may soon get tensed up to unfollow her as she’s set to unleash a more luxurious lifestyle on her page.

Posing with a dark male figure in one of her insta stories, she wrote, “Have friends that make you feel peng”

Reacting to the mind-blowing marine sights, some of her fans gushed and drooled over the photos.

See more photos below;

She also took with her, Faridah, her bestie whom she said she’s been friends with since 1993.