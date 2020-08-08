DJ Cuppy enjoys boat cruise with a mystery man in Monaco (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Lifestyle
By Habeeb Bello
dj-cuppy
Nigerian Female Disc jockey, DJ Cuppy recently shared beautiful photos of herself as she enjoys a boat cruise with an unidentified man.

dj cuppy boat cruise in monaco with mystery man

The Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola‘s daughter shared the stunning photos from her boat cruise in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.D

dj-cuppy-boat-cruise

The disc jockey who went on a boat cruise with a few friends stunned in white swimsuit photos which she shared on her official Instagram page today, August 8, 2020

Sharing the delectable photos on Instagram, Dj Cuppy wrote, “No, this isn’t a dream, it’s my reality”.

In a follow-up post, she asked anyone who may soon get tensed up to unfollow her as she’s set to unleash a more luxurious lifestyle on her page.

Reacting to the mind-blowing marine sights, some of her fans gushed and drooled over the photos.

See more photos below;

dj-cuppy-boat-cruise dj-cuppy-boat-cruise She also took with her, Faridah, her bestie whom she said she’s been friends with since 1993.

