TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddawaya in action again, caught under the…

Patoranking finally takes delivery of his $225k (₦86.4M)…

See Nigerians’ reactions to the story of a man whose…

#BBNaija: Ozo rests his head on Dorathy’s ‘chest’ as she rubs his…

#BBNaija: Nengi spits fire as she reports Dorathy’s…

Regina Daniels slays in new photo beside a Bentley in new…

“I have not even started giving birth to kids” – Mercy…

Shoprite to leave Nigeria after 15 years

#BBNaija: Ozo finally takes a bold stance, tell Ka3na he is done…

Dj Cuppy features Sir Shina Peters, Wyclef Jean, Teni, Fireboy DML and others in Original Copy

Entertainment
By OluA
0 46

Billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has finally released the full track list of her highly anticipated debut album, “Original Copy“.

Recall that DJ Cuppy recently dropped a teaser from the album, “Jollof on the Jet” featuring Rema and Rayvanny, well the single is doing well as it now has over 2 million streams across various platforms.

According to Cuppy, the album contains 12-track with features from 14 diverse artists, including the legendary, Grammy award winning Wyclef Jean, Sir Shina Peters, Seyi Shay, Fireboy DML, Ghanian Superstars- Stonebwoy and Efya, London based musicians Darkoo and Ms Banks.

DJ Cuppy intends to hold her ground in the music industry with the release of her first EP and fans are excited as they anticipate the full release.

See tracklist below;

Related Posts

See as billionaire Femi Otedola dances…

God has no religion, don’t let anyone brainwash…

Shoprite to leave Nigeria after 15 years

See also: Flavour and baby mama, Anna Banner celebrate their daughter, Sofia on her 5th birthday (Photos)

OluA 1802 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply