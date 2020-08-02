Dj Cuppy features Sir Shina Peters, Wyclef Jean, Teni, Fireboy DML and others in Original Copy

Billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has finally released the full track list of her highly anticipated debut album, “Original Copy“.

Recall that DJ Cuppy recently dropped a teaser from the album, “Jollof on the Jet” featuring Rema and Rayvanny, well the single is doing well as it now has over 2 million streams across various platforms.

According to Cuppy, the album contains 12-track with features from 14 diverse artists, including the legendary, Grammy award winning Wyclef Jean, Sir Shina Peters, Seyi Shay, Fireboy DML, Ghanian Superstars- Stonebwoy and Efya, London based musicians Darkoo and Ms Banks.

DJ Cuppy intends to hold her ground in the music industry with the release of her first EP and fans are excited as they anticipate the full release.

See tracklist below;

As promised… Full Tracklist and Artists on #OriginalCopy 🎵🧁 The Debut Album by ME! pic.twitter.com/BmdyVxZz4c — #JollofOnTheJet (@cuppymusic) July 31, 2020

TELL ME! What do you think about my album track list? 👀 #OriginalCopy pic.twitter.com/YOmfPpjiFn — #JollofOnTheJet (@cuppymusic) August 1, 2020

The LEGENDARY @Wyclef is on my Album #OriginalCopy 🤯 …and HE approached me! Can’t wait for you to hear the song! — #JollofOnTheJet (@cuppymusic) August 1, 2020

