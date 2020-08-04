DJ Cuppy gets a marriage proposal but says Mr Eazi is supposed to find her a husband since he met Temi through her (Photo)

Recall that Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy on Monday revealed that this year will be the year she finds love.

See also: 2020 will be the year I find the love of my life – DJ Cuppy announces

Well, it looks she has been getting marriage proposals after her statement.

DJ Cuppy recently shared a picture of a marriage proposal she got from a fan.

However, the billionaire daughter went on to reveal that Nigerian songster, Mr Eazi is supposed to find her a husband since he met Temi Otedola (her sister) through her.

She wrote, “Actually @MrEazi suppose find me a husband since he met @TemiOtedola through me.”