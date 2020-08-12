DJ Cuppy laments, expresses fear over her relationship and love life

Nigerian female Disc Jockey and billionaire daughter of Femi Otedola, Florence Otedola a.k.a DJ Cuppy has expressed her fear over her relationship status.

The Billionaire heiress shared her concern over her inability to find love.

The Apple Music Radio host, in a recent post on her Insta stories, suggested that she just might stay single forever if her search for a better half continues to be futile

DJ Cuppy took to her Instastory to talk about her single status as she insinuated that men should shoot their shot.

According to her, her situation appears so irreversible that she suspects she’s going to remain single forever adding that it’s a good thing she already loves herself.

“AT THIS RATE, I’M GOING TO BE SINGLE FOREVER…AND EVER” she said. Then she added; OH WELL, GOOD THING I’M IN LOVE WITH MYSELF…”

