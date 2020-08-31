TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


DJ Cuppy reacts as man tells international brand to drop her as their ambassador and sign DJ Switch

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
dj cuppy-dj switch

Popular Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy has reacted after a man suggested to an international brand to replace her with another female DJ.

The man simply known as Chigozie had asked Pepsi, an international conglomerate to which Cuppy is an ambassador to consider dropping her and signing fellow female Disc Jockey, DJ Switch in her place.

DJ-Cuppy

“DJ switch Pepsi pls replace Cuppy!” he wrote.

Reacting to the request by Chigozie, Cuppy said Pepsi deciding to drop her is something that can never happen as the company loves her.

She, however, added that what would be a better alternative would be for DJ Switch to join her as an ambassador, saying that they need to add more females.

dj-switch

“REPLACE? No, Pepsi loves Cuppy too much, so this can never happen. Sign ASWELL? Yes, they certainly should add more females! Blue heart #CuppyDat” she tweeted.

See their exchange below:

Recall the female Disc Jockey was a guest DJ on the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ Saturday Night Party on Saturday, August 30, 2020.

DJ Switch with the real name, Obianuju Catherine Udeh got the housemates entertained all-night.

DJ Switch’s performance caught the attention of River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who said her performance got him and his family dancing for 2 hours nonstop.

 

