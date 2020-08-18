TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“When you put your hand inside me, I felt like there was pepper…

#BBNaija: Why I don’t like sleeping in your bed – Prince tells…

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Big Brother told Dorathy to go out of…

#BBNaija: Tochi confirms female & male housemates actually…

Nengi causes argument among fans as she mistakenly divulges her…

Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his son,…

#BBNaija: “Meeting Nengi is my biggest achievement in…

BBNaija: Tacha defeats Mercy in winning the “brand influencer of…

Drama As Man Lies On The Floor To Propose To His Girlfriend But…

DJ Enimoney flaunts his family in new post (Photo)

Entertainment
By OluA

Nigerian singer and disk jockey, Eniola Olamilekan Adedeji popularly known as DJ Enimoney has blessed the face of his fans and followers with an adorable picture of his family, a move that will surely raise eyebrows.

DJ Enimoney who is the younger brother of YBNL boss, Olamide, took to his official Instagram Page to share the picture days after he welcomed his second child with his girlfriend.

The talented singer showed how much he’s enjoying the adventure of fatherhood as he captioned the post with a message that showed he might have married his girlfriend secretly

READ ALSO

Olamide’s brother, DJ Enimoney expecting 1st child with…

List of 12 Nigerian Artistes Olamide Helped To Blow

Sharing the picture, he wrote:

“The Adedeji’s ❤️”

View this post on Instagram

The Adedeji’s ❤️ . . 📸 @bayomaniac

A post shared by WOBEY DJ (@djenimoney) on

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“When you put your hand inside me, I felt like there was pepper in your hand” –…

#BBNaija: Why I don’t like sleeping in your bed – Prince tells Tolanibaj

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Big Brother told Dorathy to go out of the diary room…

#BBNaija: Tochi confirms female & male housemates actually bath together,…

Nengi causes argument among fans as she mistakenly divulges her real age in a…

Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his son, Kiddwaya and his…

#BBNaija: “Meeting Nengi is my biggest achievement in 2020” – Ozo…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Ozo’s picture as a Corps member surfaces on social media

DJ Enimoney flaunts his family in new post (Photo)

Lady sparks debate online, says no man can last 2 mins with her

Lessons from my marriage of 8 years to Iroko TV Boss – Actress Mary Njoku

Couple caught making out in the middle of a live Zoom meeting (WATCH)

Don Jazzy hypes Adekunle Gold’s Afro Pop album, called it “pure pop…

48-year-old mum writes WAEC exam, states her dream and other plans for the…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply