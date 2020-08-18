DJ Enimoney flaunts his family in new post (Photo)

Nigerian singer and disk jockey, Eniola Olamilekan Adedeji popularly known as DJ Enimoney has blessed the face of his fans and followers with an adorable picture of his family, a move that will surely raise eyebrows.

DJ Enimoney who is the younger brother of YBNL boss, Olamide, took to his official Instagram Page to share the picture days after he welcomed his second child with his girlfriend.

The talented singer showed how much he’s enjoying the adventure of fatherhood as he captioned the post with a message that showed he might have married his girlfriend secretly

Sharing the picture, he wrote:

“The Adedeji’s ❤️”