DJ Kaywise suprises his mother with a new car as post-birthday gift (Photos)

Famous Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Kaywise has purchased a brand new car, a Toyota Highlander 2010 v6 4WD Drive (Automatic), for his mother, two days after she celebrated her birthday.

He took to his official Instagram page to share the news.

The photos captured the moments where his mother expressed total excitement as he led her out of the house to the spot where he parked the car in the compound.

Realizing the new car was for her, the ecstatic and proud mother could be seen literary hugging the new car.

Sharing lovely photos from moment he gifted his mum the new Toyota car, he wrote….

“Happy birthday once again mum I love you !!! thank you for everything #MamaOkiki #MamaIbeji #MamaKaywise #MamaThai #Okiki @shotbythai we did it !!! ”

See more photos below,