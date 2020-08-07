TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Men rush to me, I don’t snatch them – Nengi…

#BBNaija: “Shut up your mouth”- Ozo clashes with…

I saw many dead bodies – Injured Nigerian survivor in Beirut…

BBNaija 2020: Ozo fires at Nengi, made it clear he is not…

“All the promises na fake, my father still dey drive okada” –…

“Nothing shall die in your hands” – Rachel Oniga…

BBNaija 2020: Evicted housemate, Ka3na finally opens up on what…

#BBNaija: I hurt my boyfriend’s feeling with what I did…

Girl whose father refused to send her to school has successfully…

DJ Kaywise suprises his mother with a new car as post-birthday gift (Photos)

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA
0

Famous Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Kaywise has purchased a brand new car, a Toyota Highlander 2010 v6 4WD Drive (Automatic), for his mother, two days after she celebrated her birthday.

He took to his official Instagram page to share the news.

The photos captured the moments where his mother expressed total excitement as he led her out of the house to the spot where he parked the car in the compound.

READ ALSO

Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Kaywise buys his mum a new car as a…

5 Nigerian celebrities who acquired mansions in 2019…

Realizing the new car was for her, the ecstatic and proud mother could be seen literary hugging the new car.

Sharing lovely photos from moment he gifted his mum the new Toyota car, he wrote….

“Happy birthday once again mum I love you !!! thank you for everything ❤️❤️❤️ #MamaOkiki #MamaIbeji #MamaKaywise #MamaThai #Okiki @shotbythai 😁 we did it !!! 🙏😇

See more photos below,

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply