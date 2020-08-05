‘Don’t be on Nengi’s Team’-Reno Omokri advices BBNaija on whose team to be on

Popular Nigerian Author, the Lawyer and social media critic, Reno Omokri, recently took to his social media page to drop some words of advice for avid fans of Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

The former presidential aide seems not too pleased with the content being exhibited at BBNaija which is no doubt the biggest reality show in Africa.

Reno Omokri also slammed youths forming teams just to support their preferred housemates.

According to Reno Omokri, Nigerian youths should form good teams like Team Otedola or Team Dangote so as to be mentored on how to achieve greatness and not a team Nengi that will be based on discussing big buttocks.

His tweet reads ;

“You have not formed #TeamDangote, or #TeamElumelu, or #TeamOtedola, to ask to be mentored, so you can grow in business. Rather, you form #TeamNengi and co, just to discuss big buttocks, and what wont add value to your lives in the name of #BBNaija!”