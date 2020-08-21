“Don’t ever try this again” – Actress Nse Ikpe warns man who criticized her for flashing her boobs in public

Actress Nse Ikpe has sternly warned the man who criticized her for flashing her boobs in public.

The Popular Nollywood Actress was recently dragged into a twitter confrontation by a Twitter follower who criticized her for flashing her boobs in public.

The movie star had shared a photo of herself which showed a hint of her boobs and according to the fan who claimed he has a lot of respect for her, she should not be exposing her asset in public.

The man wrote ;

“I respect yòu a lot. Don’t allow the public to see your deep cleavage again.”

Nse, however, fired back, warning him not to ever try it again and that he should keep his respect to himself.

In her words ;

“Is this how you talk to your children and wife? Oga… don’t you ever try this again. Keep your respect for those you think deserve it and those you bully! This space is ZEN. Good morning.”