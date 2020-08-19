TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Why I don’t like sleeping in your bed – Prince tells…

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Big Brother told Dorathy to go out of…

#BBNaija: Tochi confirms female & male housemates actually…

Nengi causes argument among fans as she mistakenly divulges her…

Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his son,…

BBNaija: Tacha defeats Mercy in winning the “brand influencer of…

#BBNaija: Biggie is going on a week break from the show, sends…

“If I die today, don’t mourn me”, Actor Mustapha Sholagbade warns…

Billionaire Mogul, E-money Flaunts the interior of his luxurious…

Don’t let social media fool you, pretty girls with natural bodies still exist – BBNaija’s Cee-C advises

Entertainment
By OluA

Reality star and model, Cee-C has taken the role of a counselor on social media as she advises her fans not to be fooled by happenings on social media.

Cee-C who rose to fame after participating at the Big Brother Naija show took to her Instastories on Instagram to pen a short message to fans who might be pressured by activities on the internet especially men.

The sexy screen diva urged fans not to be fooled by social media as ladies who are pretty and blessed with natural bodies still exist.

READ ALSO

“I was involved in an auto accident and an individual was…

My own Kim K – BBNaija’s Khloe reacts to a stunning CeeC in…

Reasons why she has decided to speak on natural bodies is still unknown but it won’t come as a surprise if fans who have engage in surgery come for her.

See her message to fans below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Why I don’t like sleeping in your bed – Prince tells Tolanibaj

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Big Brother told Dorathy to go out of the diary room…

#BBNaija: Tochi confirms female & male housemates actually bath together,…

Nengi causes argument among fans as she mistakenly divulges her real age in a…

Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his son, Kiddwaya and his…

BBNaija: Tacha defeats Mercy in winning the “brand influencer of the year”…

#BBNaija: Biggie is going on a week break from the show, sends the New Head of…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Don’t let social media fool you, pretty girls with natural bodies still exist –…

Olakunle Churchill debunks rumours of being the father of Tboss’ baby

#BBNaija: Erica speaks on Laycon’s cold and hostile attitude towards her

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya talks about his net worth and bank account compared to other…

I Beat My Husband Because He Orders Me Around, Woman Tells Court

“If I die today, don’t mourn me”, Actor Mustapha Sholagbade warns Nigerians

Watch moment of bravery as 71-year-old Portuguese President swims to rescue 2…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply