Don’t let social media fool you, pretty girls with natural bodies still exist – BBNaija’s Cee-C advises

Reality star and model, Cee-C has taken the role of a counselor on social media as she advises her fans not to be fooled by happenings on social media.

Cee-C who rose to fame after participating at the Big Brother Naija show took to her Instastories on Instagram to pen a short message to fans who might be pressured by activities on the internet especially men.

The sexy screen diva urged fans not to be fooled by social media as ladies who are pretty and blessed with natural bodies still exist.

Reasons why she has decided to speak on natural bodies is still unknown but it won’t come as a surprise if fans who have engage in surgery come for her.

See her message to fans below: