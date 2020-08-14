“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” – Kiddwaya warns Tolanibaj after she tried getting intimate with him(Video)

Billionaire son and Erica’s lover in the BBNaija house, Kiddwaya jokingly warned Tolanibaj to stay away from him after she tried getting a bit intimate with him by hugging him in the kitchen.

Tolanibaj hugged Kiddwaya, and after the hug, Kidd told her not to try it again before Erica comes for him. He warned her not to put him in trouble with his ‘madam’.

Reacting to Kidd’s statement, Tolanibaj said she is aware and she can’t try to cross her boundaries because she knows who Kiddwaya is.

Lucy then stepped into the case, saying that even if a war starts, Prince also has muscles to fight for Tolani.

Watch the video below;