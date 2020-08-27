TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Drama as a fan asked DJ Cuppy to tell her Billionaire father to help Man Utd buy Sancho, see her response

By OluA

A hilarious drama recently played out between Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy and a fan.

Well, the whole matter bordered on English football club, Manchester United and their interest in  Borussia Dortmund star, Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils have been doing everything possible to make sure they buy him before the new season commence but they have been unable to complete the signing.

However, since DJ Cuppy is a Man Utd fan and a daughter to Nigerian Billionaire, Femi Otedola, a fan told Cuppy to tell her Dad to help Man Utd buy Sancho.

See her response below;

