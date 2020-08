Drama as Man screams his lungs out while having a tattoo on his balls

A viral video of a young guy who was spotted in a dramatic mood has hit social media and has attracted much attention and mixed feelings from the public.

The dramatic scene occurred at a studio of a tattooist after a young guy was spotted tattooing his balls.

While having the tattoo, he was seen in the video screaming his lungs out, out of pain.

Many social media users have reacted to the video and have questioned if he was forced to tattoo his balls.