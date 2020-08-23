”Educational Degrees are going to be even more useless soon!”- Kenyan socialite, Huddah

Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe has taken to social media to air her opinion, that educational degrees have proven to be useless and are probably going to be more useless as time goes.

She further emphasized how degrees are going to continue being useless and lend a word advice to parents.

According to the socialite, parents should stop discouraging their young kids from what they aspire to be.

In her words,