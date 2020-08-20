TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Tochi confirms female & male housemates actually…

Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his son,…

“If I die today, don’t mourn me”, Actor Mustapha Sholagbade warns…

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya talks about his net worth and bank account…

#BBNaija: Nigerians question Kiddwaya’s true motive as…

#BBNaija: I can’t make out with you – Prince tells…

Lady sparks debate online, says no man can last 2 mins with her

#BBNaija: Laycon freestyles for his crush, Erica,…

#BBNaija: Ozo’s picture as a Corps member surfaces on…

EFCC debunks involvement in ‘Stop and Search’ operations

News
By OluA
EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC has debunked the reports that its officials were involved in a stop and search operation in Lekki axis area of Lagos state.

The Anti-graft agency made this known via its social media page where it wrote,

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been drawn to some spurious news circulating in the social media, linking its Operatives with some contrived “Stop and Search” operations around Lekki axis of Lagos State.”

READ ALSO

EFCC rearrests Mompha over fresh charges

23 year old Yahoo boy to control traffic in Ilorin for 3…

We wish to state very clearly that our Operatives were not and can never be involved in such operations.

Members of the public are enjoined to ignore such insinuations. EFCC is a professional law enforcement agency and should not be linked with any traffic management operation on our roads. Dele Oyewale Head, Media & Publicity 19/08/2020″

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Tochi confirms female & male housemates actually bath together,…

Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his son, Kiddwaya and his…

“If I die today, don’t mourn me”, Actor Mustapha Sholagbade warns Nigerians

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya talks about his net worth and bank account compared to other…

#BBNaija: Nigerians question Kiddwaya’s true motive as video of Kiddwaya…

#BBNaija: I can’t make out with you – Prince tells Tolanibaj why they…

Lady sparks debate online, says no man can last 2 mins with her

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

EFCC debunks involvement in ‘Stop and Search’ operations

Erigga set to marry his baby mama, Morenike (Photo)

#BBNaija: Nigerians question Kiddwaya’s true motive as video of Kiddwaya…

Singer Runtown and his Sudanese lover, Adut Akech, jet out to Greece to…

“I don’t know if I can survive 5 more weeks in this house” – Vee states why…

Slay Queen designs boyfriend’s ‘gbola’ on her birthday cake as she shows off her…

Nigerians react as Erica’s female fan goes fetish, lays spiritual curse on…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply