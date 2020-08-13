Eric reveals why he didn’t wear shirts during his stay in the #BBNaija house

One of the latest evicted housemates from the BBNaija house, Eric in a recent interview with Pulse TV has opened up as to why he didn’t usually have a shirt on through his stay in the house.

Aside from being a foodie and his relationship with Lilo, who was earlier evicted, another well known attribute about Eric is his body.

According to the reality star, he had gone in to showcase himself and his ability to turn fat to muscles.

“My strategy was to sell myself so if you watch the show, you will see me a lot without my shirt to show people that I put in a lot of work into my body and to show them that this is what I do – I transform people’s bodies from what it was to what it can be”.