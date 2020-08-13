TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Teddy A throws followers into confusion over his…

#BBNaija: Eric opens up on why he ate ‘Noodles’ after…

Husband denies abandoning his wife and kids because of their blue…

#BBNaija: “I barely managed not to go down with Kiddwaya last…

Pastor who went viral after placing a curse on a man to ”suffer…

Nigerians bash young lady who tried to break the internet with…

“It is not a joke!” – Annie Idibia angrily reacts to post…

It was a musical video – Angela Okorie denies being married

“I want to be together with Laycon”- Erica confesses…

Eric reveals why he didn’t wear shirts during his stay in the #BBNaija house

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

One of the latest evicted housemates from the BBNaija house, Eric in a recent interview with Pulse TV has opened up as to why he didn’t usually have a shirt on through his stay in the house.

Aside from being a foodie and his relationship with Lilo, who was earlier evicted, another well known attribute about Eric is his body.

According to the reality star, he had gone in to showcase himself and his ability to turn fat to muscles.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: “I wish Tochi and Eric were around to give…

#BBNaija: Eric opens up on why he ate ‘Noodles’…

“My strategy was to sell myself so if you watch the show, you will see me a lot without my shirt to show people that I put in a lot of work into my body and to show them that this is what I do – I transform people’s bodies from what it was to what it can be”.

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply