Erica sparks dating rumour with Laycon as the video of her kissing and hugging Laycon passionately after breaking up with Kiddwaya continues to go viral

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
erica-kissing-laycon

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Erica was caught sharing a passionate kiss and hug with fellow housemate, Laycon last night.

laycon

This is coming a few hours after Erica dumped her partner, Kiddwaya.

Laycon was heard telling Erica, “I’m sorry.”

When she asked why he was sorry, he replied, “I don’t know but I’m sorry,” as they continued holding each other tightly.

bbn-erica

Laycon had always expressed his love for Erica and sees himself as the best man for her.

People thought he had given up what was seen as a wild goose chase before now, but it seems hopes have returned following yesterday’s development and fans are making wild guesses of Laycon getting to date Erica finally.

Watch Video

 

 

