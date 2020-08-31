“Erica’s personality changed, compared to when she first came into the house” – Vee (Video)

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Vee has spoken about how Erica has changed her personality compared to when she first came into the house .

It would be recalled that the ongoing reality show started some weeks ago and housemates are already spending their 43rd day in the house.

Erica has been among the most trending housemate outside the show as her relationship with Kiddwaya and Laycon have raised eyebrows.

When asked about her personality by Biggie during her diary session, Vee stated that she has changed a lot and noted that this has to do with the tactics she has in place to win herself the grand prize of 85 million naira.

See video of Vee speaking about Erica below: