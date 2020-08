Erigga set to marry his baby mama, Morenike (Photo)

Nigerian rapper, Erigga has revealed his plans to get married this year.

He disclosed he is set to walk down the aisle with his partner and mother of his child, Morenike on October 3, 2020.

Erigga who shared their pre-wedding photos on Instagram, wrote;

#NIGGA2020 who is ready to chop jollof rice oct 3rd ? @fabsnikki

See photos: