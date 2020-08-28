TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Erica slams Lucy over performance with Kiddwaya

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses plans he has for Laycon outside the…

Mercy Johnson-Okojie and husband peng special message as they…

BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Welcomes First Child With Wife, Perri…

#BBNaija: It is not possible – Nigerians react as Wathoni…

Nigerian gay man reveals his conversation with a straight man who…

BBNaija: Fans react to video of Nengi ‘checking out’…

#BBNaija: I’m always unlucky with teammates, Nengi made us lose –…

#BBNaija: “I am not going to force anything” – Prince to…

“Everything about you completes me’ – Prince Okojie pens down sweet words to his wife, Mercy Johnson as she clocks 36

Nollywood
By Habeeb Bello
mercy-johnson-birthday

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson’s husband Prince Odi Okojie has taken to Instagram to pen down a romantic message to celebrate his wife on her birthday today, 28th of August.

mercy-johnson-birthday   mercy-johnson

He described his wife as his everything and noted that she completes him.

READ ALSO

Mercy Johnson-Okojie and husband peng special message as…

Fan predicts the destiny of Mercy Johnson’s fourth child,…

mercy-johnson-birthday

He wrote,

“You’re my ALL in ALL, everything about you completes me. I celebrate you now and always. Happy Birthday My dear wifey.”

In the mood of celebration, the celebrant shared a beautiful photo of herself. In the photo, Mercy wore a long green top and a blue jean to match.

The TV goddess thanked God for how far he has brought her.

She wrote,

“When I look back at it all, I know that there are things that only God can do. Mercy Johnson Okojie is one of them and only God’s Mercy has brought my life this far. I am so grateful Lord. Happy Birthday to me”

mercy-johnson-birthday

Yesterday the couple celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary.

The couple took to their Instagram pages to pen down sweet words to mark their day.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Erica slams Lucy over performance with Kiddwaya

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses plans he has for Laycon outside the house

Mercy Johnson-Okojie and husband peng special message as they celebrate their…

BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Welcomes First Child With Wife, Perri (Photo)

#BBNaija: It is not possible – Nigerians react as Wathoni reveals she got…

Nigerian gay man reveals his conversation with a straight man who wanted free…

BBNaija: Fans react to video of Nengi ‘checking out’ Ozo while he…

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

Son-in-law duties? – Fans react to video of Korede Bello’s visit to Iyabo Ojo…

“Everything about you completes me’ – Prince Okojie pens down sweet words to his…

Man pays 3 million naira to cut off his ears so his head looks like a skull…

Nigerian lady praise herself for taking her boo out and spending “close to 7k”,…

22-year-old Nigeria Lady gifts her mother a new ride to celebrate her birthday…

“I Have No Job But My Parents Are Forcing Me To Get Married” –…

DJ Cuppy and former Arsenal player, Alex Iwobi party together (Photos)

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply