“Everything about you completes me’ – Prince Okojie pens down sweet words to his wife, Mercy Johnson as she clocks 36

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson’s husband Prince Odi Okojie has taken to Instagram to pen down a romantic message to celebrate his wife on her birthday today, 28th of August.

He described his wife as his everything and noted that she completes him.

He wrote,

“You’re my ALL in ALL, everything about you completes me. I celebrate you now and always. Happy Birthday My dear wifey.”

In the mood of celebration, the celebrant shared a beautiful photo of herself. In the photo, Mercy wore a long green top and a blue jean to match.

The TV goddess thanked God for how far he has brought her.

She wrote,

“When I look back at it all, I know that there are things that only God can do. Mercy Johnson Okojie is one of them and only God’s Mercy has brought my life this far. I am so grateful Lord. Happy Birthday to me”

Yesterday the couple celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary.

The couple took to their Instagram pages to pen down sweet words to mark their day.