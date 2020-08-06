TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija 2020: Ozo opens up on what actually happened between him…

BBNaija 2020: Why I was in the shower with Ozo – Nengi

Billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan wife celebrate…

Lord’s Chosen pastor allegedly impregnated two underaged sisters…

BBNaija Lockdown: Dorathy’s birthday message to Ozo that is…

BBNaija 2020: Ozo fires at Nengi, made it clear he is not…

#BBNaija: “Shut up your mouth”- Ozo clashes with…

BBNaija 2020: Evicted housemate, Ka3na finally opens up on what…

#BBNaija: Men rush to me, I don’t snatch them – Nengi…

Fake blind beggar exposed and arrested in Ebonyi (Photos)

News
By Habeeb Bello
fake-blind-begger
0

A woman who faked blindness in order to seek financial help has been exposed and apprehended in Ebonyi State.

fake blind beggarAccording to reports, the woman would always apply Rob ointment to her eyes and this makes her tear up, she then keeps the eye shut while one of her children leads her by the hand.

The woman was reportedly arrested by SA to Governor Dave Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State on Mineral Resources & Environmental Management.

fake-blind-woman

When the Governor’s aide nabbed the woman, her eyes were forced open and nothing appeared to be wrong with them.

 

 

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply