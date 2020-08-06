Fake blind beggar exposed and arrested in Ebonyi (Photos)

A woman who faked blindness in order to seek financial help has been exposed and apprehended in Ebonyi State.

According to reports, the woman would always apply Rob ointment to her eyes and this makes her tear up, she then keeps the eye shut while one of her children leads her by the hand.

The woman was reportedly arrested by SA to Governor Dave Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State on Mineral Resources & Environmental Management.

When the Governor’s aide nabbed the woman, her eyes were forced open and nothing appeared to be wrong with them.