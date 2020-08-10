TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

At over 80 years of age, Alaafin Of Oyo gets another new wife who…

Davido’s family, the Adelekes buy another Jet (Photo)

#BBNaija: Teni leads serious prayer session to release Laycon…

Wailing as FAAN staff, Chidinma Ajoku, who was crushed to death…

BBNaija: “I want to kiss you” – Dorathy shocks other housemates…

Man cries out when the girl he picked from a club refused to…

Nigerian female graduate who dumped chemistry for shoemaking…

Ozo and I are just friends – Dorathy clears the air about…

#BBnaija: Laycon will win, Erica needs to go next week –…

Falz unveils film production company and new comedy series (Video)

Entertainment
By OluA
0

Rapper, actor and comedian, Falz The Bahd Guy has unveiled his film production company, House21TV.

To kick off operations, Falz took to Instagram to unveil an all new comedy series, ‘Therapy’, to air exclusively on YouTube.

The first Episode was released over the weekend and it included appearance from the likes of Toke Makinwa, Josh2funny, Bovi among others.

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply