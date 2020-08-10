Falz unveils film production company and new comedy series (Video)

Rapper, actor and comedian, Falz The Bahd Guy has unveiled his film production company, House21TV.
To kick off operations, Falz took to Instagram to unveil an all new comedy series, ‘Therapy’, to air exclusively on YouTube.
I’m super super excited as this is something I have always wanted to do. I recently set up a Film & TV production company @house21tv with the aim of bringing you artistically sound & thoroughly entertaining content. Outside-the-box stories, peculiar storytelling, all-round Original content! Shouts to my partners @abokithebahdguy @femisoro & @sappyjnr . Our first official release is a Comedy Series titled “Therapy”. Out tomorrow Friday, August 7 🎞 Stay tuned!! 📽🎬🎞 & Please follow @house21tv @house21tv 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
The first Episode was released over the weekend and it included appearance from the likes of Toke Makinwa, Josh2funny, Bovi among others.