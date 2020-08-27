Family over everything! Adekunle Gold & Wife, Simi Spend Quality Time Together Playing With Their Daughter (Video)

Adekunle Gold and Simi were spotted goofing around as they enjoyed quality time outdoors with their newborn daughter, Adejare Kosoko.

Recall that the couple welcomed their daughter in May 2020.

They have been out of Nigeria since the lockdown and are still overseas months after welcoming their baby girl.

The celebrity couple got married last year in what can be described as one of the most private celebrity weddings in modern times. It was attended by close friends and family members of the couple.