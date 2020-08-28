Fans in awe as gospel artiste, Yinka Ayefele stands on his feet again (video)

It is a moment of joy and celebration for popular Nigerian gospel artiste Yinka Ayefele who has risen on his feet again years after getting involved in a life-threatening accident.

The gospel artist recently left his fans and followers on social media in awe after sharing a video that captured the inspiring moment.

Ayefele was able to achieve the feat with the help of a highly-sophisticated machine which was given to him by a good friend he identified as Hon. Oludare Akande.

In the video, the musician was seen strapped to the machine which helped him stand on his feet. Some close friends were also present to witness the hope-inspiring moment.

Sharing the video with his fans, Ayefele said: “I feel so relieved of my pain…Hon Oludare Akande bought this for me.You will never experience pains in your entire life. Thanks so much..Dare Akande tinje Obama lamerica… You raise my hope of walking again. I believe!!!”

