Fans reactions as Somadina, Regina Daniels’ex-boyfriend reminds her of poor family background

The ex-boyfriend of Regina Daniels, Somadina Adima in response to her recent post joining the beautiful actress in reminiscing the days she had nothing and how she was from a poor background.

Somadina responded to an Instagram post of the billionaire wife saying ‘from never enough to more than enough’ .

The actress who recently gave birth to her first child posted a picture on her Instagram page with the caption ‘God can take you from nothing to more than enough. Literally, just like that’.

Somadina reacted to the post, most likely because he was her former lover and knows her humble beginning before fame and wealth.

See screenshot below;

His response has gotten the attention of many as some fans have responded with sarcastic comments.