Fans react, shades Erica for saying she is responsible for Laycon’s fame and popularity (See reactions)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
BBNaija Lockdown: Erica and Laycon spark dating rumour (Video)

BBNaija housemate Erica has said that fellow housemate Laycon has been attaching himself to her simply because she is his only source of fame.

erica

She made the statement while having a discussion with Kiddwaya this morning, and vowed never to talk to the rapper again.

She must have made the statement in reaction to Ebuka’s revelation yesterday where he asked Laycon in her presence why he has been telling everyone Erica was trying to kiss him.

Read fans’ reactions:

*** Why is she looking pained and overstressed over laycon matter, this girl get a lot of problem that she does not know. This early morning and week, its laycon issue that is worrying her. It is well

*** She didn’t even want to mention his name to make him more famous than he already is

*** Wetin pain me pass for her is the fact that Kidd did not contribute anything to the talk. Oga has decided to remove himself form such rubbish talk.

*** I actually think the reverse is the case. Laycon had the public’s attention from stage with his dressing and his stature and seeing Erica’s friendship with him, made people liked her. My opinion.

*** She doesn’t know Laycon… I am Nengi Ninja but I respect Laycon…Erica must one or two things from Laycon,he speaks sense,wisdom ..she is the one who said she wants to the a celebrity,what an airhead…

*** How did he give her fans cos na even cos of her I like laycon, you see someone expressing sadness and disappointment over who she thought was a friend and una don change the narrative, why is it always Erica ebuka asks laycon about, cos he always discuss her with others, unfair

 

