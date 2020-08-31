Fans react, shades Erica for saying she is responsible for Laycon’s fame and popularity (See reactions)

BBNaija housemate Erica has said that fellow housemate Laycon has been attaching himself to her simply because she is his only source of fame.

She made the statement while having a discussion with Kiddwaya this morning, and vowed never to talk to the rapper again.

She must have made the statement in reaction to Ebuka’s revelation yesterday where he asked Laycon in her presence why he has been telling everyone Erica was trying to kiss him.

