TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“When you put your hand inside me, I felt like there was pepper…

#BBNaija: Why I don’t like sleeping in your bed – Prince tells…

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Big Brother told Dorathy to go out of…

#BBNaija: Tochi confirms female & male housemates actually…

Nengi causes argument among fans as she mistakenly divulges her…

Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his son,…

#BBNaija: “Meeting Nengi is my biggest achievement in…

BBNaija: Tacha defeats Mercy in winning the “brand influencer of…

PHOTOS: Renowned Ifa priest, Elebuibon, hosts witches, wizards in…

Fashion Designer demands justice after Man abducted her, raped her overnight and infected her with STD

News
By Habeeb Bello
rapist-ovation

A Nigerian twitter @ehival has taken to the platform to seek justice for a 21-year-old fashion designer that was kidnapped, raped, and infected with STD.

According to the Twitter thread, Zainab is learning fashion designing and was abducted on her from work, on the 10th of August 2020.

He said, “On her way home from work on August 10, she was around Olateju, Mushin, when an SUV stopped beside her and a man, whose name was given as Babatunde Qudus, popularly known as Ovation in the area, allegedly came down from the car with a gun.

READ ALSO

Teacher sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his…

Lord’s Chosen pastor allegedly impregnated two underaged…

The following day, he dropped her by the road after threatening that her life would be in danger if she tells anyone.

Zainab reportedly told her parents and the case was reported at the Olosan police station after which the victim was taken to the hospital for tests.

She has now been placed on HIV drugs and other medications and the incident has left her depressed.

It was also alleged that the police officers have been compromised due to the influence of the accused. Also, Zainab and her parents have allegedly received threats to force them to drop the case.

The victim, however, confirms the story by responding to the Tweet.

She thanked Twitter users for their support and added that her hope is that she can “recover from this trauma.”

See screenshots of the Thread below;

Fashion designer-raped Fashion designer-raped Fashion designer-raped

 

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“When you put your hand inside me, I felt like there was pepper in your hand” –…

#BBNaija: Why I don’t like sleeping in your bed – Prince tells Tolanibaj

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Big Brother told Dorathy to go out of the diary room…

#BBNaija: Tochi confirms female & male housemates actually bath together,…

Nengi causes argument among fans as she mistakenly divulges her real age in a…

Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his son, Kiddwaya and his…

#BBNaija: “Meeting Nengi is my biggest achievement in 2020” – Ozo…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

BBC Journalist who made the documentary of “Sex For Grade” Story in…

Fashion Designer demands justice after Man abducted her, raped her overnight and…

Social media users Shade as young woman that celebrates divorce with a big cake

#BBNaija: I can’t make out with you – Prince tells Tolanibaj why they…

#BBNaija: Laycon discuss about his girlfriend outside the house with Tolanibaj

Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his son, Kiddwaya and his…

Simi questions the need for formal education

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply