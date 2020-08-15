TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to…

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya sets social media on frenzy as he makes a…

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

#BBNaija: Prince breaks down as he asks his elder brother for…

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” –…

BBNaija: Erica’s throwback photo sparks bleaching rumours

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what he will do if Erica finally…

#BBnaija: Dorathy reveals what can make her feelings for BrightO…

“Fear women” Bez Idakula says as narrates how his wife successfully prophesied their future

News
By Habeeb Bello
messi

Bez Idakula, a Nigerian singer, has recently taken to his social media page to share a “super interesting” story of how his wife prophesied they will get married shortly after they met while he was still in a relationship with another woman.

mesi

The singer said he had just finished performing when she walked up to him, complimented his performance, and bought two of his CDs. He said she told him to sign it for her and added that he will be her husband someday.

READ ALSO

Pastor E. A Adeboye releases 9 prophecies for 2017

“We have a super interesting story! ?

“So I had a gig in March 2010 at De Marquee, a lounge at the Mega Plaza rooftop in VI. After the show Tito came to meet me to say how good it was! I had met her before in my circle of friends so we were familiar. She was super cheeky that night! She got my CD with my 2 singles “Zuciya Daya” and “Stop Pretending” then made me sign it, instructing me to write something that showed we knew each other. Then she said “you know you’re going to marry me right?” of which as a faithful guy with a girlfriend I laughed and said I had a babe. That relationship scattered (not my fault) and by August we were dating, 4 years later we were married. ?

?
“Truth is, I had an idea where this gist was going with a lesson and all but everything changed when I re-read it. There’s only one lesson here.

“FEAR WOMEN!!!”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to propose to his…

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him – Erica To…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya sets social media on frenzy as he makes a shout-out to DJ…

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

#BBNaija: Prince breaks down as he asks his elder brother for forgiveness

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” – Kiddwaya warns…

BBNaija: Erica’s throwback photo sparks bleaching rumours

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

23 year old Yahoo boy to control traffic in Ilorin for 3 months over internet…

“Fear women” Bez Idakula says as narrates how his wife successfully prophesied…

Aloma is no longer Davido’s PA, do business with him at your own risk – Israel…

#BBNaija: Why housemates would want me evicted – Kiddwaya (video)

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret (video)

Messi And Ronaldo Won’t be In UCL Semi-Finals For The First Time Since…

Waje reveals how pregnancy got her banished from the Church Choir

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply