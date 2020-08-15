“Fear women” Bez Idakula says as narrates how his wife successfully prophesied their future

Bez Idakula, a Nigerian singer, has recently taken to his social media page to share a “super interesting” story of how his wife prophesied they will get married shortly after they met while he was still in a relationship with another woman.

The singer said he had just finished performing when she walked up to him, complimented his performance, and bought two of his CDs. He said she told him to sign it for her and added that he will be her husband someday.