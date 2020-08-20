Footage of anonymous couple making out in an empty cinema goes viral

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Habeeb Bello
Sex-in-cinema

A CCTV footage of an anonymous couple having making out in an empty cinema, has been going viral on the internet

The unidentified couple was caught on camera having sex in the front row of a newly built cinema.

cinema

The video was said to be security footage from a UK cinema and was shared to the Micro-blogging site, Twitter, where it has since gone viral.

In the video, the woman, who is naked from her waist down appears to straddle her lover as he sat on a cinema seat. They then get down to business, seemingly oblivious to the CCTV system above.

The video was posted with the caption: “Who does this and you people don’t think you’ll get caught. We check the cameras darlin!!!”

Watch the video below;

You know how horny you gotta be to have sex in the FRONT ROW OF A CINEMA pic.twitter.com/LziriuEiTK

— GO STREAM TOBEYWORLD2 (@tobeyworld) August 18, 2020

 

