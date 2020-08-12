Forbes announce Dwayne Johnson as the highest paid actor of 2020

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

Forbes has confirmed American-Canadian actor, producer, businessman, retired professional wrestler, Dwayne Johnson to be the highest paid actor of they year 2020.

According to reports, 48-year-old Dwayne Johnson ranked in an eye-popping $87.5 million for the 12 months leading up to June 1, according to Forbes, which dropped its annual list of money makers on Tuesday.

The Rock is said to have made $23.5 million from Netflix for his role in ‘Red Notice’, a yet-to-be-released movie. He also secured another huge payday with his successful Under Armour apparel line called Project Rock.

Ryan Reynolds, ‘Deadpool’ star, took the second spot with $71.5 million, while Mark Wahlberg, an actor and former rapper, was third on the list with earnings of $58 million.

‘Spencer Confidential’, Wahlberg’s action movie, was Netflix’s third-most-watched original film after it debuted in March.

