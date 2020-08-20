Former #BBNaija housemate, Lilo shares stunning photos

Former Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemate, Lilo Aderogba happens to be one of the beautiful ladies in the Lockdown edition, however, she didn’t last long in the house enough to show are beautiful side.

The young lady has become an overnight star due to her stint in the BBNaija house and she has so far, done well to keep her teeming fans updated with her activities.

She recently took to her social media page to share some beautiful photos and her fans absolutely loved it.

Lilo captioned one of the photos thus ;

Today, be responsible, fearless, open, honest, and most importantly, slay. Don’t forget to stay safe

Lilo got evicted alongside Ka3ana a week after coming into the house.