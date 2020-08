BBNaija star, Nina Ivy has revealed her baby’s face in her new post on Instagram. The 25-year-old posted a video of herself cuddling her little baby, Denzel.

Nina wrote ” My big cute baby, this was the day I left him for hours and I didn’t hear a word”

Recall that The 2018 BBNaija star welcomed a baby boy with her husband, Tony, a few weeks ago, in the United States where they currently reside.

Watch Video