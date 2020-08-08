TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lizzy Anjorin shades Ex-lover, shares romantic video of her…

Hacked or not: Seyi Shay flaunts hot body again (Photo)

#BBNaija: See disgusting look Laycon gave Erica and Kiddwaya…

#BBNaija: Ozo confesses to Nengi on how he gets erection when he…

#BBNaija: I wish Laycon can be in Kiddwaya’s body –…

#BBNaija: TolaniBaj places Prince on ‘terms and conditions’ to…

Why Regina Daniels didn’t travel out to give birth –…

Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko finally reveal their…

Porn star, Kingtblakhoc explains why he is always looking dirty…

Former PSquare ex-manager, Howie-T dies of Stroke

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
howie-t-dies-1
0

The defunct music duo’s former manager, Howie-T has been reported to have died of a stroke.

howtie

According to reports, he died on Saturday, August 8, 2020, after battling with Stroke for about four years.

READ ALSO

There is nothing humanly possible that I haven’t done to…

Jude Okoye Responds To Cynthia Morgan And May D’s…

He was an entertainer to reckon with from his days as a full-time disc jockey, rocking fun-lovers at Enter the dragon (western house, Lagos), Sunrise nite club (Victoria Island, Lagos), Club Towers (Victoria Island, Lagos). to when he became general manager at Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Pyramid nite club.

He was very popular for managing the now-defunct music duo, P-Square

 

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply