Former PSquare ex-manager, Howie-T dies of Stroke

The defunct music duo’s former manager, Howie-T has been reported to have died of a stroke.

According to reports, he died on Saturday, August 8, 2020, after battling with Stroke for about four years.

He was an entertainer to reckon with from his days as a full-time disc jockey, rocking fun-lovers at Enter the dragon (western house, Lagos), Sunrise nite club (Victoria Island, Lagos), Club Towers (Victoria Island, Lagos). to when he became general manager at Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Pyramid nite club.

He was very popular for managing the now-defunct music duo, P-Square